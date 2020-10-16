West Georgia faculty considers no confidence vote of new president

UWG has three campuses, in Carrollton, Douglasville and Newnan. Its enrollment last year was about 13,200 students, a decline of about 500 students from the prior year.

Here are some of the issues in the dispute:

The finances

UWG faced financial challenges before Kelly arrived, including a $3 million budget gap caused by the enrollment decline. School leaders faced criticism in November from faculty and students when administrators sent notices to an undisclosed number of faculty members that their teaching contracts were in jeopardy of not being renewed at the end of the school year to help balance the budget.

The university’s total funds budget for the current fiscal year is $234.5 million, about $13 million less than the prior fiscal year, according to University System of Georgia data. It cut spending in several ways, according to a document Kelly gave the AJC, that included $2.1 million through employee furloughs, $1 million by freezing travel and $1 million through an early retirement program.

Faculty senate chairman Daniel Williams, who said he’s tried to act as a mediator through these disputes, said Kelly has not provided a line-item breakdown of spending by department.

“In my experience, that’s never happened before,” said Williams, a history professor who joined the faculty in 2005.

Kelly pointed to a weblink he said was posted in July that includes the initial budget for the current fiscal year, including a budget by department.

The reorganization

Kelly has used three themes to describe his vision for the university: relevance, competitiveness, and placemaking. The title of the process “Becoming UWG” has rankled some longtime faculty who say in a list of complaints, it “is deeply offensive to faculty who have dedicated their careers to this university, and have seen it thrive and grow.”

Kelly said the reorganization was in the works before he arrived. The changes have included moving some academic programs into different departments. Implementing such changes during a pandemic has been daunting, Kelly said.

“It creates uncertainty,” he said. “It creates anxiety.”

One contentious change is how the university’s diversity and inclusion operations are managed. Critics say Kelly has dissolved UWG’s Center for Diversity and Inclusion and moved employees involved in those efforts to other parts of the university.

“To a lot of faculty, it looks like (diversity and inclusion efforts) won’t be as effective,” said English and writing professor Matt Franks, the university’s American Association of University Professors chapter president.

Kelly said the office is still there, but he said the focus is on addressing student concerns, such as the lack of non-white faculty at UWG. Nearly half of its students were non-white last year, but about 80% of its 688 faculty members are white.

"When I hear that kind of feedback, I feel, ‘Well, how can we do it differently,’ " Kelly said.

The communication gap

Franks said Kelly hasn’t responded to several recent requests for meetings. Kelly countered that he’s been accessible.

Williams, though, said other administrators have done more talking at meetings and some faculty feel like they don’t get all of their questions answered.

“There’s clearly a disconnect,” Kelly said. “We don’t get to a moment like this in the university community without some form of disconnect. My hope is we’re going to find our way to resolving that.”

Kelly plans to participate in Friday’s meeting.

What’s next?

If the faculty senate approves the no confidence resolution, Williams said a similar vote will be taken by the entire faculty. The votes would not result in Kelly’s termination. Part of the faculty’s goals are to get the University System of Georgia, which oversees operations at UWG, to mediate.