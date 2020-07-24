U.S. to bar newly enrolled foreign students taking all classes online

Many education leaders have been at odds with the Trump administration in recent weeks over the government’s plans for international students for the upcoming semester. U.S. Homeland Security officials earlier this month announced they would ban all international students from studying in the U.S. if they took all of their courses online, prompting a lawsuit by Harvard University and M.I.T. that was supported by Emory University, Georgia’s largest private university. Homeland Security rescinded the policy during a court hearing less than two weeks ago.

“In accordance with March 2020 guidance, nonimmigrant students in new or initial status after March 9 will not be able to enter the U.S. to enroll in a U.S. school as a nonimmigrant student for the fall term to pursue a full course of study that is 100 percent online,” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials wrote Friday on the agency’s website.