University of Georgia professor receives prestigious research grant

Jenna Jambeck was named a 2022 MacArthur Fellow, becoming the second UGA faculty member to receive the award, commonly known as a “Genius Grant.” The MacArthur Fellowship is a $800,000, no-strings-attached award, which is described on its website that is given to “extraordinarily talented and creative individuals as an investment in their potential.”

Jambeck’s work provided the first estimate of the amount of plastic waste entering the world’s ocean each year, about 8 million metric tons. Jambeck and her team discovered in a follow up study that nearly 80% of that waste wound up in landfills or in the environment. Additionally, Jambeck and her colleagues found that more than 90% of plastic has never been recycled.