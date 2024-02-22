University of Georgia police investigating death of girl on campus

Officers went to the area and found a person in the woods behind Lake Herrick with “visible injuries” and immediately began rendering medical aid. Emergency responders determined the individual was deceased upon their arrival, according to the post.

Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson said he was on his way to the scene Thursday afternoon.

UGA police are investigating the incident along with the GBI and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

Students and others are asked to avoid the area.

The University of Georgia did not immediately respond to questions.

This is a developing story.