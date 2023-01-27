Third grade literacy a top focus of Georgia Senate’s GOP leaders

“Every school system we look at has got graduation rates of 85, 90, 95 percent, but when you really dig into it, the children can’t read,” Hickman said. “That’s the passion behind this.”

The Georgia Department of Education, which oversees testing, reported this summer that just 36% of third graders scored proficient or better on the 2022 state Milestones tests for English Language Arts, which measure reading and writing. That means nearly two-thirds of those students could not read or explain texts at their grade level.

The agency also reported that the graduation rate was 84%.

The 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress, a test of randomly selected students that is administered for the federal government, reported that less than a third of Georgia’s fourth and eighth grade students were reading proficiently or better. The scores were about the same as in 2019 and on a par with the rest of the country.

Hickman, whose wife is a retired teacher, said he and his Senate colleagues will be exploring potential barriers to learning. They’ll study pre-kindergarten and teacher preparation and training, among other things.