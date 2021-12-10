The AJC’s past coverage of efforts by Morris Brown College to regain accreditation

The college is located near downtown Atlanta in a collection of HBCU colleges and universities that also includes Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College and Clark Atlanta University.

Morris Brown College timeline

1881 Founded by the Georgia Conference of the African Methodist Episcopal Church and named for one of its bishops. It is the first HBCU in Georgia that was founded by Black people for Black people.

1912 The college receives a state charter and becomes Morris Brown University.

1928 The school’s rapid growth and financial practices force Morris Brown into bankruptcy.

1941 Morris Brown joins the Atlanta University Center, a consortium of the area’s historically Black colleges.

2003 The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools revokes Morris Brown’s accreditation because of the school’s ballooning debt.

2012 The college files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and erases tens of millions of dollars in debt.

January 2020 The African Methodist Episcopal Church board’s Executive Committee voted to forgive more than $4 million in debt owed by the college.

November 2020 The Virginia-based Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools accepted the college’s application for accreditation.

April 2021 TRACCS approved the college’s candidacy for accreditation.

November 2021 The college announces that U.S. Department of Education will allow students at Morris Brown College in Atlanta to apply for federal financial