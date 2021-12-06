Ossoff seeks federal support for Morris Brown College

Ossoff, an Atlanta Democrat, wrote a letter Friday to U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona asking him to permit Morris Brown College in its financial aid programs amid the school’s ongoing effort to regain its accreditation.

The Decatur-based Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges stripped Morris Brown of its accreditation in 2002, citing years of financial issues and mismanagement. Students attending a school without accreditation cannot receive federal financial aid. Morris Brown, a historically Black college, primarily serves students from low-income households who need financial help to pay for tuition.