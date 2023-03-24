Students at Atlanta’s Midtown High protest redistricting plans

APS is considering two different rezoning scenarios to address overcrowding of the Midtown cluster of schools, which includes Midtown High School, David T. Howard Middle School, and the elementary schools that feed into them. One option would involve redesigning and enhancing Midtown High School without rezoning students. The other option would redraw the district lines for the Washington cluster of schools, sending 219 students currently zoned for Midtown to Washington.

District data shows if no action is taken, Midtown High would be at 107% capacity by the 2024-25 school year. Washington would be at 53% capacity. The proposed rezoning would bring Midtown down to 90% capacity and Washington up to 67%.

According to documents on the district’s website, officials will continue to seek community feedback on the proposals in April. The school board is expected to take an initial vote in May and a final vote in June. The approved plan would go into effect in the fall of 2024.