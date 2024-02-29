Student stabbed at Brookwood High School; another student in custody

The student accused of the stabbing was arrested, and Savage said he is “facing serious criminal charges and maximum school disciplinary consequences.”

“Violence against students and staff will not be tolerated at Brookwood High School,” Savage said. “As is the case in this incident, those who engage in this type of behavior will face appropriate criminal charges. I want to reassure you, we are taking this situation seriously. The incident was handled promptly and thoroughly.”

The principal’s letter did not state at what time the student was stabbed, but an initial alert to parents was sent out in the late morning. Students remained in school for the remainder of the day.

Savage assured parents that Brookwood “remains a safe place” and that “the vast majority of our students follow school rules and play a critical role in keeping our school safe.”