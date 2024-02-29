BreakingNews
Family of shooting victim announces lawsuit against RaceTrac near GSU
Student stabbed at Brookwood High School; another student in custody

Principal says accused student faces ‘serious criminal charges’
A student was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed at Brookwood High School in Gwinnett County. (Courtesy of Gwinnett County Public Schools)

By
1 hour ago

A student at Brookwood High School in Snellville was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in a bathroom by another student Thursday, officials said.

Principal Brett Savage notified parents of the stabbing in an email.

Because of student privacy laws, I cannot share additional information about his condition, but I know you join me in wishing the student a speedy recovery,” Savage said.

The student accused of the stabbing was arrested, and Savage said he is “facing serious criminal charges and maximum school disciplinary consequences.”

“Violence against students and staff will not be tolerated at Brookwood High School,” Savage said. “As is the case in this incident, those who engage in this type of behavior will face appropriate criminal charges. I want to reassure you, we are taking this situation seriously. The incident was handled promptly and thoroughly.”

The principal’s letter did not state at what time the student was stabbed, but an initial alert to parents was sent out in the late morning. Students remained in school for the remainder of the day.

Savage assured parents that Brookwood “remains a safe place” and that “the vast majority of our students follow school rules and play a critical role in keeping our school safe.”

He concluded by asking parents and students to report any concerns or threats when they arise. The district receives tips through the GCPS Tips mobile app, P3Campus.com/5105 and texts to 738477. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

