BreakingNews
Kemp rejects talk of special session, says punishing Fani Willis carries risks

Speed cameras installed at five Gwinnett County schools

Police say they deter speeding

Education
By
10 minutes ago
X

The Gwinnett County Police Department has installed new speed enforcement cameras near five schools.

The cameras are part of the department’s School Zone Safety Program. The program not only strives to record and cite drivers who exceed the speed limit near schools — police say it deters speeding to make the roads around a school safer.

Enforcement camera provider Red Speed estimates Gwinnett locations equipped with speed cameras have seen violations reduced by 50% since their installation, according to the police department. Red Speed uses traffic data to determine the locations of cameras.

ExploreMore coverage of Gwinnett County Public Schools

There are now 16 speed cameras operating at 12 Gwinnett schools — some campuses have multiple cameras nearby. The new cameras were activated Aug. 28 at the following schools:

  • Brookwood High School – 1255 Dogwood Rd. & Holly Brook Rd., Snellville
  • Meadowcreek High School – 4455 Steve Reynolds Blvd., Norcross
  • Starling Elementary School – 1725 Grayson Hwy., Grayson
  • North Gwinnett Middle School – 170 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Sugar Hill
  • Richards Middle School - 3555 Sugarloaf Pkwy., Lawrenceville

The cameras only operate on days students are in a school for an hour before classes start and an hour after they end. A car traveling 11 miles per hour faster than the speed limit and captured on the cameras will trigger a citation.

Speeding captured by the cameras is considered a civil violation rather than traffic or moving violation under state law. The citation results in a monetary fine but not a report to the vehicle owner’s insurance or points on a driver’s license.

The first violation is $75.00 and subsequent violations are $125.00. There is a $5.00 admin fee added on to all violations.

Police say funds from the citations cover the costs of the safety program.

About the Author

Follow Josh Reyes on twitter

Josh Reyes covers Gwinnett County Public Schools for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native of Virginia, he wrote about local government and public safety at the Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot. He graduated from Christopher Newport University with a B.A. in English.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Trump pleads not guilty, waives arraignment in Fulton25m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BREAKING
Kemp rejects talk of special session, warns of risks of punishing Fani Willis
50m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta apartment flipper faces two foreclosures after market turns
2h ago

Credit: AP

Gas prices up as Labor Day drivers hit the road
1h ago

Credit: AP

Gas prices up as Labor Day drivers hit the road
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Judge sets possible release date of Trump special grand jury’s report
19m ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Delayed DeKalb school system software integration progressing, staff say
7h ago
University System of Georgia bars diversity statements in hiring
Officials revoke credentials for Atlanta coach accused of punching student
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

‘Show them who we are’: Braves excited for Dodgers series that affects playoff seed
6h ago
FALL IN GEORGIA
From big fairs to local fests, you’ll find fall fun — and maybe a corn dog
How Darius Vines stayed patient as he waited to make MLB debut with Braves
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top