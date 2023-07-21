Protesters urge Cobb school board to embrace inclusivity

A group of about a dozen demonstrators wearing purple shirts urged the Cobb County school board to promote inclusivity at a meeting Thursday, in the latest chapter of Georgia’s ongoing debate about divisive concepts.

Katie Rinderle — the teacher who is facing termination after reading a book to her fifth grade students that challenges gender norms — wasn’t mentioned during public comment, when speakers are not allowed to talk about issues related to employee discipline. But Rinderle and her impending hearing were the subtext of much of the meeting.

Several people held signs with slogans like “different not divisive” and “my child is not a divisive concept.” They wore purple shirts that said “ban bias, not books.”

One person read straight from “My Shadow Is Purple,” by Scott Stuart, the book Rinderle read to her students. Another man read a poem that he wrote about the color of his own shadow in the same style as the book. Some asked the district to bring back a discontinued anti-bullying program called No Place For Hate. Overall, about 10 people spoke to the board about the importance of inclusive education and protecting vulnerable students, including at least one Cobb County educator who said she’s “sad, scared and worried” about the discussion lately about divisive concepts.

“Some students are boys. Some are girls. Some are neither. Some are trans. Some are still figuring it out,” said Anna Clay, who identified herself as a teacher in the district. “They all deserve to be welcomed. They all deserve to be treated with respect. They all deserve to be represented in classroom literature.”

Rinderle was put on leave in March after at least one parent complained about a child feeling uncomfortable when reading and discussing “My Shadow Is Purple,” according to complaints obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Rinderle had students use “they/them” pronouns when referring to the main character of the book, students told district investigators.

Rinderle maintained in conversations with district investigators that the class discussion was about inclusivity, not about gender identity, and that the district previously stressed that content about race, not gender, would be a violation of its policies. A letter notifying Rinderle of the district’s intent to terminate her employment also stated that she had violated rules about controversial issues, the parents’ bill of rights, the selection of instructional resources and the employee ethics policy.

Also Thursday, board members voted to give Superintendent Chris Ragsdale and his team the authority to select people to serve on the tribunal that will preside over termination hearings like the one Rinderle is scheduled for on Aug. 10.

Under state law, school boards may conduct termination hearings, or they’re allowed to designate a tribunal to allow “impartial persons possessing academic expertise” to conduct the hearing and make a recommendation to the board.

Ragsdale said tribunals usually have three members, with two alternates. Ragsdale and the board members did not discuss who would be selected to serve on the tribunal.

Tribunals have five days to give their findings and recommendations to the school board, according to the law. The school board then has 10 days to give its decision after receiving the transcript. Employees can appeal the decision to the state Board of Education.