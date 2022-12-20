Principal picked for Atlanta school after predecessor’s resignation

Howard enrolls just over 1,100 students and feeds into Midtown High School, previously known as Grady.

The midyear leadership opening at Howard was created when Janet McDowell stepped down from the principal post just two months after she started.

Just prior to McDowell’s September resignation, Superintendent Lisa Herring had sent her an initial dismissal letter notifying her that she faced termination during her probationary period. McDowell’s brief time as principal had been beset by challenges, including parent complaints ranging from dress code enforcement and teacher vacancies to how the school grouped gifted students together.

Two interim co-principals, Paula Snowden and Barbara Shea, have run the school the past few months. The district said both will remain to assist Hollis through the end of the school year.

APS expects to schedule meetings in January to introduce Hollis.