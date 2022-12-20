ajc logo
Principal picked for Atlanta school after predecessor’s resignation

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

A new principal has been chosen to lead David T. Howard Middle School in Atlanta.

Atlanta Public Schools announced on Monday that Tekeshia Hollis is expected to start in the role Jan. 17. The appointment must still be confirmed by the Board of Education as part of a routine staffing report. That vote is expected at a Jan. 9 meeting, a spokesman said.

In July, Hollis was named interim principal of Sylvan Hills Middle School in Atlanta. A new principal, Larry Guilford, was named for that school a few weeks ago, according to board documents.

Hollis also has worked as a teacher, instructional coach and assistant principal, according to the district.

“Ms. Hollis is a dedicated leader who is focused on maximizing the potential of all students and educators,” wrote Associate Superintendent Paul Brown, in a message to parents. “As a teacher and a leader, she firmly believes high expectations, coupled with effective and quality instruction, will change students’ lives.”

Howard enrolls just over 1,100 students and feeds into Midtown High School, previously known as Grady.

The midyear leadership opening at Howard was created when Janet McDowell stepped down from the principal post just two months after she started.

Just prior to McDowell’s September resignation, Superintendent Lisa Herring had sent her an initial dismissal letter notifying her that she faced termination during her probationary period. McDowell’s brief time as principal had been beset by challenges, including parent complaints ranging from dress code enforcement and teacher vacancies to how the school grouped gifted students together.

Two interim co-principals, Paula Snowden and Barbara Shea, have run the school the past few months. The district said both will remain to assist Hollis through the end of the school year.

APS expects to schedule meetings in January to introduce Hollis.

