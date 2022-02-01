Parents urge Gwinnett schools to change approach with dyslexic students

Their plea for an overhaul of the district’s literacy curriculum caught board members’ attention.

Caption Former Gwinnett elementary school teacher Missy Purcell helps her son Mathew with after-school homework; they practice writing and reading. Mathew was diagnosed with dyslexia, which makes writing and reading difficult; Missy is one of the several advocates who has pushed the district to find better teaching technics to help students with dyslexia.Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

At a recent meeting, administrators unveiled a plan to expand teacher training and programs for dyslexic students. They also said they intend to implement dyslexia screening ahead of a 2024 state mandate.

“As we have all identified, this is something our community needs,” said board member Karen Watkins.

Board Chair Tarece Johnson suggested the initiative could be expanded, noting the resources “really benefit all of our students.”

Member Everton Blair agreed that more could be done. “We are committed to 100% of our students reading successfully,” he said.

Purcell said that because Matthew, now 10, continued to struggle with reading, the family took him out of Gwinnett County Public Schools. But he improved after they enrolled him in a private school teaching dyslexic students.

She hopes that speaking out about the experience will make a difference for other families.

For months, she and other parents urged the district to embrace science-based approaches to reading — for all students. Last year, Fulton County Schools reworked its entire literacy curriculum. Several states have created policies about it.

Much of Gwinnett’s new plan focuses on structured literacy, which is favored by the parents. It takes a more technical approach to reading, emphasizing language structure and phonics.

Proponents of the approach often compare it against balanced literacy, which critics say de-emphasizes phonics in favor of unscientific strategies. They often highlight cueing, which instructs a reader to use other clues on the page to identify an unrecognized word.

Gwinnett uses elements of both approaches.

Julie Bailey-Wegner, a Gwinnett teacher, implored the school board at a recent meeting to move away from balanced literacy. She recalled a second grade student who scored well on an assessment by using pictures on the page to fill in words.

“What was that little boy supposed to do when he was expected to move on to chapter books and standardized test passages when those pictures go away?” she asked.

Purcell said she’s pleased with the district’s new plan and appreciates the support. But she and other advocates will keep pushing for that plan to be applied to all students.

“Reading is the foundation for every aspect of our lives,” she said.