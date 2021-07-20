New study shows economic impact of college degree for Georgia grads

Parents and academics are constantly harping on the importance of a college degree.
A study released Monday offers proof.
Students who graduate from Georgia’s public university system are likely to earn, on average, about $850,000 more over the course of their professional careers than Georgians with a high school diploma, according to the study by the Selig Center for Economic Growth in the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business.
In a separate report by the center, the University System provided an $18.6 billion statewide economic impact during a 12-month period that ended in June 2020, a 0.6% increase from the 12-month prior period, amid the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s a closer look at some interesting numbers in the earnings report:
- $1,397,500 - estimated average career earnings for a high school graduate in Georgia who does not get a college degree of any kind.
- $2,550,000 - the estimated average career earnings for a University System bachelor’s degree graduate who will work in Georgia.
- $1,152,500 - the additional estimated earnings for University System students who graduate with a bachelor’s degree in comparison to a high school graduate.
- $2,797,000 - the estimated average career earnings for a University System master’s degree graduate. The total is about twice as much as high school graduate.
- 34% - the estimate incremental work-life earnings attributed to students who get a University System degree.