New report on school performance in Georgia released

Georgia parents can now see how their child’s school performed last school year, but they’ll find less information than they used to.
The College and Career Ready Performance Index — essentially, a report card on schools — is required as an accountability measure by federal law. But U.S. officials gave pandemic-related waivers for the 2021-22 school year, allowing the less complete report released by the Georgia Department of Education Wednesday.
Unlike the pre-pandemic reports, there is no one score for each school. That omission was among the modifications allowed due to “data limitations,” state education officials said. The federal government allowed a pause in reporting due to COVID-19 starting with the 2019-20 school year.
This latest report card is based largely on the Milestones test scores reported in July. Performance on those tests, given from third grade into high school, mostly rose or held steady.
The report contains state, school district and school performances on a handful of measures. Each of them —content mastery, progress, closing gaps, readiness and graduation rate — are defined in the report.
