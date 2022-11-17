New report on school performance in Georgia released

The College and Career Ready Performance Index — essentially, a report card on schools — is required as an accountability measure by federal law. But U.S. officials gave pandemic-related waivers for the 2021-22 school year, allowing the less complete report released by the Georgia Department of Education Wednesday.

Unlike the pre-pandemic reports, there is no one score for each school. That omission was among the modifications allowed due to “data limitations,” state education officials said. The federal government allowed a pause in reporting due to COVID-19 starting with the 2019-20 school year.