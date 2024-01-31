New FAFSA delay means longer wait for financial info for Georgia students

Explore Georgia colleges hustle after federal delay slows financial aid process

The announcement pushes back an already tight timeline that had some Georgia colleges warning students weeks ago that it could take longer than usual to send out financial aid offers. Schools use that information to create financial aid offer letters, which help applicants compare the cost of different colleges.

Officials at the private Berry College near Rome previously had warned students that financial aid offers that would normally begin going out in December might not go out until February at the earliest. And Georgia Tech recently announced it would extend its priority deadline for the 2024-2025 FAFSA from Jan. 31 until Feb. 15.

Experts caution the fresh delay will strain the college application and financial aid timeline for students. The National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators blasted the postponement.

“On the very day that schools were expecting FAFSA applicant information, they were instead notified by the U.S. Department of Education that they shouldn’t expect to receive that data until March, at the earliest. These continued delays, communicated at the last minute, threaten to harm the very students and families that federal student aid is intended to help,” said the association’s President Justin Draeger, in a written statement.

In its Tuesday announcement acknowledging the delay, the Education Department mentioned work to update calculations to account for inflation, which it said will provide “an additional $1.8 billion in aid.” Draeger, in a statement last week, said that change should have been done earlier.

The Education Department boasted that more than 3.1 million students had so far submitted the FAFSA for the 2024-2025 school year.

In the first days after the online form went live in late December, it was only available in limited windows. Draeger said some students are still unable to complete it or log back in to correct mistakes. The Education Department said students will be able to make corrections to their form starting in March.

The FAFSA overhaul was required by Congress and is aimed at simplifying the form and making more low-income students eligible for federal aid.