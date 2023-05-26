Museum School closes on last day due to threats

The Museum School of Avondale Estates canceled school on Friday — its last day of the school year — after groups of teenagers threatened twice Thursday to “shoot up” the school .

“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority and following two safety-related events (Thursday), we are not comfortable taking any risks,” wrote Katherine Kelbaugh, the school’s executive director, in a letter to families.

School staff standing outside the school on Thursday morning saw teenagers drive by the school and heard them yell, “We’re going to shoot up your school,” according to the letter.

The school went into lockdown and officers responded from three different law enforcement agencies.

Later in the evening, another group of teenagers drove by the school and yelled the same threat, the letter stated.

Law enforcement conducted a thorough review of the surveillance footage and were actively searching for those involved; but by Thursday evening, there were still no definite answers or suspects, the letter stated.

“While we originally hoped this was a teenage prank, the second incident greatly elevated our concerns and fears,” Kelbaugh wrote. “We are devastated to make this decision and are so sad that our brilliant explorers are ending their school year this way.”

The DeKalb County charter school serves more than 500 students in grades K-8.