ajc logo
X

Vandals stop Morris Brown College’s clock

September 16, 2022 Atlanta - Aerial photograph shows an iconic clock tower that sits atop Fountain Hall has been vandalized at Morris Brown College on Friday, September 16, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Combined ShapeCaption
September 16, 2022 Atlanta - Aerial photograph shows an iconic clock tower that sits atop Fountain Hall has been vandalized at Morris Brown College on Friday, September 16, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

Just days after recently accredited Morris Brown College celebrated students returning to campus, vandals broke into historic Fountain Hall and destroyed the refurbished clocks that top the building.

The struggling Black college, which fought for 20 years to regain its accreditation, received $500,000 in 2020 from the National Park Service to repair the building’s roof, iconic bell tower and clock face.

Now the school is scrambling for more funds to fix the damage.

“People cried when they saw it,” said R. Candy Tate. She was instrumental in getting the money to restore the windows in the building. As the chair of the Hallowed Grounds Committee of the Atlanta Branch of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, she wrote the proposal for a $500,000 grant.

Combined ShapeCaption
Aerial photograph shows an iconic clock tower that sits atop Fountain Hall has been vandalized at Morris Brown College on Friday, September 16, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Aerial photograph shows an iconic clock tower that sits atop Fountain Hall has been vandalized at Morris Brown College on Friday, September 16, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Aerial photograph shows an iconic clock tower that sits atop Fountain Hall has been vandalized at Morris Brown College on Friday, September 16, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Seeing the recent damage “was heartbreaking, knowing all of the hard work that everyone did, including the alumni, to restore the clock,” she added. “We were staying up late, writing grants and honoring this history. So knowing the love that so many have for Morris Brown, this act is dishonoring that commitment to this work.”

Kevin James, the president of Morris Brown College, said a patrolling security guard heard noises and spotted several “kids” running out of the building.

In the light of day, each of the tower’s four clock faces seems to have been kicked out. In the darkened building, which has no electricity, the vandals would have had to climb the stairs to the top floor, then navigate a series of ladders to gain entry into the clock tower — dangerous even in the best of conditions.

Combined ShapeCaption
12/05/2019 — Atlanta, Georgia — The famous bell that sits inside the clock tower of the historic Fountain Hall on the campus of Morris Brown College. Built in 1882, Fountain Hall, originally named Stone Hall, is on the crest of Diamond Hill, one of the highest points in the city. The four-sided clock can be seen for miles and the bells used to chime every hour. (ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)

12/05/2019 — Atlanta, Georgia — The famous bell that sits inside the clock tower of the historic Fountain Hall on the campus of Morris Brown College. Built in 1882, Fountain Hall, originally named Stone Hall, is on the crest of Diamond Hill, one of the highest points in the city. The four-sided clock can be seen for miles and the bells used to chime every hour. (ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)

Combined ShapeCaption
12/05/2019 — Atlanta, Georgia — The famous bell that sits inside the clock tower of the historic Fountain Hall on the campus of Morris Brown College. Built in 1882, Fountain Hall, originally named Stone Hall, is on the crest of Diamond Hill, one of the highest points in the city. The four-sided clock can be seen for miles and the bells used to chime every hour. (ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)

“This was purposeful, intentional and egregious,” James said. “They knew exactly where to go and what to do. And for someone to do this cusp of our restoration is disheartening.”

Last month, the school welcomed back to campus more than 200 students. For a school struggling to regain its footing, the damage to the four-sided clock atop Fountain Hall, which can be seen for miles and once rang every hour, could serve as a psychological blow.

Founded in 1881 by the Georgia Conference of the African Methodist Episcopal Church and named for one of its bishops, Morris Brown was the first institution of higher education in Georgia created by Black people for Black people.

Fountain Hall, originally named Stone Hall, was built in 1882 by Atlanta University on the crest of Diamond Hill, one of the highest points in the city.

Combined ShapeCaption
Morris Brown College's refurbished Fountain Hall Clock Tower in September 2021.

Credit: Photo by Stan Coleman

Morris Brown College's refurbished Fountain Hall Clock Tower in September 2021.

Credit: Photo by Stan Coleman

Combined ShapeCaption
Morris Brown College's refurbished Fountain Hall Clock Tower in September 2021.

Credit: Photo by Stan Coleman

Credit: Photo by Stan Coleman

Atlanta University used the three-story, red brick, High Victorian-style building from 1882 until 1929 primarily as an administration building, chapel and library.

W.E.B. Du Bois, who taught at Atlanta University, maintained an office in the building from 1897 to 1910. From there, he wrote “The Souls of Black Folks” in 1903 and “A Litany of Atlanta” in 1906 in response to the Atlanta Race Massacre.

The building has been closed and boarded up since 2003. Experts estimate that it would cost about $30 million to fully restore the building.

Combined ShapeCaption
Fountain Hall is one of the most imposing structures on the Atlanta University campus. It was transferred to Morris Brown in the 1930s and has been boarded up since 2003, a prey to vandalism and weather. CONTRIBUTED: LORD AECK SARGENT

Fountain Hall is one of the most imposing structures on the Atlanta University campus. It was transferred to Morris Brown in the 1930s and has been boarded up since 2003, a prey to vandalism and weather. CONTRIBUTED: LORD AECK SARGENT

Combined ShapeCaption
Fountain Hall is one of the most imposing structures on the Atlanta University campus. It was transferred to Morris Brown in the 1930s and has been boarded up since 2003, a prey to vandalism and weather. CONTRIBUTED: LORD AECK SARGENT

Tate said university and philanthropic agencies are in the process of raising money to move forward with the building’s restoration and to replace the clocks.

“But this is definitely a setback,” she said.

About the Author

Follow Ernie Suggs on facebookFollow Ernie Suggs on twitter

Ernie Suggs is an enterprise reporter covering race and culture for the AJC since 1997. A 1990 graduate of N.C. Central University and a 2009 Harvard University Nieman Fellow, he is also the former vice president of the National Association of Black Journalists. His obsession with Prince, Spike Lee movies, Hamilton and the New York Yankees is odd.

Editors' Picks
Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson avoids a tackle during the first half against the Saints on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Miguel Martinez/Journal Constitutino/TNS)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Cordarrelle Patterson returns to lead role for Falcons 7h ago
Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is scheduled to speak in Forsyth County on Sunday. Stephen B. Morton for the AJC)

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

The Jolt: Outrage after GOP warns Stacey Abrams is crossing ‘border’ for visit
9h ago
Clayton County's payment of $559,000 for the design of an incubator building at the $800 million mixed-use development in Lake City called "The Roman" is raising eyebrows among the south metro Atlanta community's county commissioners. The incubator would be the small building at the bottom left in this picture.

Credit: Courtesy Roman United, Yamasaki and Bad Consult

Clayton leaders question $559k charge for county building at The Roman
8h ago
Injured Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies watches the game from the dugout against the Colorado Rockies during the third inning in a MLB baseball game on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Ozzie Albies returns for Braves months after foot fracture
4h ago
Injured Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies watches the game from the dugout against the Colorado Rockies during the third inning in a MLB baseball game on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Ozzie Albies returns for Braves months after foot fracture
4h ago
Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp talk to reporters after a press conference at Ola High School in Henry County on Friday, July 29, 2022, when Kemp announced $125 classroom supply grants for teachers and other school staff. (Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Some teachers complain about Kemp’s classroom supply subsidy
2h ago
The Latest
Clayton County's payment of $559,000 for the design of an incubator building at the $800 million mixed-use development in Lake City called "The Roman" is raising eyebrows among the south metro Atlanta community's county commissioners. The incubator would be the small building at the bottom left in this picture.

Credit: Courtesy Roman United, Yamasaki and Bad Consult

Clayton leaders question $559k charge for county building at The Roman
8h ago
Among U.S. police foundations, Atlanta is an outlier
9h ago
Kemp announces $130M aid package to boost Grady
Featured
Enjoy rides, fair food, games and more at the Gwinnett County Fair.

Credit: From Gwinnett County Fair’s Facebook page

Gwinnett County Fair, Pup-a-Palooza and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
Major traffic shift coming to I-285 at Ga. 400 Monday
‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top