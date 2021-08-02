Morehouse College clears student account balances

“In light of the challenges that so many of our students and their families have faced during the pandemic, our goal is to help our scholars continue to progress educationally and move forward in their collegiate and professional pursuits,” Morehouse College President David A. Thomas said in a statement. “As we eagerly anticipate reuniting with our students for an in-person living and learning experience this fall, along with the launch of our online bachelor’s degree classes, we will continue to create innovative ways to ensure that the cost of college never overshadows talent.”

The Atlanta-based historically Black college for men, which has about 2,200 students, said it used funding provided by the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund to clear the balances. The federal government in March 2020 approved about $14 billion in the fund to help financially struggling college students and their schools through the pandemic. An additional $21 billion was added to the fund in January.