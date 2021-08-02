Morehouse College clears student account balances

Morehouse College announced Monday it has cleared account balances for students who owed money for each semester since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in spring 2020, joining a growing list of Georgia colleges and universities that have taken similar steps in recent weeks.
“In light of the challenges that so many of our students and their families have faced during the pandemic, our goal is to help our scholars continue to progress educationally and move forward in their collegiate and professional pursuits,” Morehouse College President David A. Thomas said in a statement. “As we eagerly anticipate reuniting with our students for an in-person living and learning experience this fall, along with the launch of our online bachelor’s degree classes, we will continue to create innovative ways to ensure that the cost of college never overshadows talent.”
The Atlanta-based historically Black college for men, which has about 2,200 students, said it used funding provided by the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund to clear the balances. The federal government in March 2020 approved about $14 billion in the fund to help financially struggling college students and their schools through the pandemic. An additional $21 billion was added to the fund in January.
Clark Atlanta University, Fort Valley State University and Spelman College are among the Georgia schools that have cleared account balances for students during the same time period.
Morehouse did not say in its announcement how many students will be impacted by the decision to clear the balances, which took effect Friday. The college said it does not affect payments made or due for the fall 2021 semester and does not refund payments already made to resolve past due balances.
Morehouse, like many HBCUs, enrolls a higher percentage of students from low-income households. Nearly two-thirds of Morehouse students borrow federal student loans to help pay their college costs, according to federal data.