Metro Atlanta schools hold events to mark Earth Week

Outdoor classroom

Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is scheduled Wednesday to join more than 150 volunteers from Mercedes-Benz USA to build an experiential outdoor learning classroom for students and teachers at Dunbar Elementary School in Atlanta. The volunteers will spend the day transforming the empty schoolyard into a project-based learning tool for the students.

Food garden

The Junior Beta Club at Fulton County’s River Trail Middle School is sponsoring a food garden at the school to promote pollination for bees and butterflies. The club did an Earth Day park clean-up last weekend at Shakerag Park and trails.

Creating change

Clayton County’s school system partnered with the Captain Planet Foundation on an event Tuesday where students made their pitches before a panel of judges about how they will try to create change. Winning teams from the competition will be eligible for small grants, summer internships with the school district and the Captain Planet Foundation where they will work on the next phase of implementing their plans.

Winners from the Senior Division (High School) will be granted admission to the Disruptivator Summit hosted by entertainer Usher’s New Look leadership program.