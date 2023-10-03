Metro Atlanta colleges offer help for Art Institute of Atlanta students

Two metro Atlanta schools are opening their doors for Art Institute of Atlanta students in the wake of last week’s abrupt closing of all local and national Art Institute campuses.

Clayton State University, through an initiative called “Next Wave,” will allow students to take courses in online, hybrid or in-person formats. University officials said the courses are scheduled to begin Oct. 11 and will allow Art Institute students to remain on target to continue their academic progress without interruption. Clayton State has scheduled online informational sessions on Tuesday and Thursday, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Students can click here to register for one of the sessions.

“I believe it’s our responsibility in the higher educational community to provide students as many opportunities as possible to pursue educational and career paths,” Georj Lewis, Clayton State’s president, said in a statement.

The Art Institutes announced it was closing eight locations nationwide for good last week, including the Miami International University of Art & Design. Several hundred students attended the schools.

Morris Brown College is also offering help for those students. The Atlanta college will accept up to 90 semester credits/135 quarter credits for transfer. All transfer courses must have a grade of C or better in order for the credits to be transferred. Art Institute of Atlanta students who received passing grades (grades of P) in the calendar years of 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic can also transfer those credits.