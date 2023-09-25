BreakingNews
Art Institute of Atlanta to close this week

Credit: Jason Getz

54 minutes ago
A private art school with a location in Atlanta is closing.

The Art Institutes announced on its website that the Art Institute of Atlanta and seven other locations nationwide will close permanently Saturday.

“We encourage you to complete your education at another school. The Art Institutes are working with numerous partners to facilitate student transfers,” the website said.

No one answered the phone Monday morning at the Atlanta site, and voicemails left with the president’s office and another office were not immediately returned. A school spokesman did not immediately respond to an email asking for more information about the closure. Links on the Atlanta website redirect to the page announcing the school’s closing.

The Atlanta school enrolled 580 undergraduate students, according to the most recently available information from the U.S. Department of Education.

In its online message, the school said that it would mail each current student five copies of their transcript on or after Oct. 1 to ensure that they get the academic records needed to potentially transfer to another school.

In 2019, Education Principle Foundation announced it had acquired the Atlanta site along with several other Art Institutes campuses. The institutes offered studies in graphic, fashion and interior design; media and culinary arts; and photography, among other subjects.

The history of the arts institutes dates back to 1921, according to that news release from the foundation.

Last year, the Art Institute of Atlanta announced rapper Jermaine Dupri would deliver the commencement speech and receive an honorary doctor of fine arts degree.

The Atlanta location has a building on Peachtree Dunwoody Road.

