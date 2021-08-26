Marietta schools to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics

The district will host vaccine clinics 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the gym at Marietta Middle School and 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday at Marietta High School’s cafeteria.

No pre-registration is required, but the district encourages parents to fill out the consent form on its website. Questions about the clinics can be directed to mcscovidvaccine@marietta-city.org.