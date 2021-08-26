Marietta schools to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Marietta City Schools staff members, students and families will have two chances this week to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The district will host vaccine clinics 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the gym at Marietta Middle School and 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday at Marietta High School’s cafeteria.
No pre-registration is required, but the district encourages parents to fill out the consent form on its website. Questions about the clinics can be directed to mcscovidvaccine@marietta-city.org.
The district is now offering free COVID-19 testing 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at the former Marietta Performance Learning Center at 353 Lemon Street in Marietta. More information about the testing can be found on the district’s website.
Georgia has the nation’s fourth-highest number of children currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to health data. Only one in five Georgians between the ages of 12 and 17 is fully vaccinated. Children under age 12 are not eligible for vaccines.
The Marietta district recently imposed a mask mandate indoors and on buses for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, due to a surge in school-based COVID-19 cases. State health officials say the uptick in coronavirus cases is due to low vaccination rates and the highly contagious delta variant.
In a recent data report, the Georgia Department of Health reports that more than one in every 100 children in the state between the ages of 5 to 17 has tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two weeks.