Marietta school board approves bonuses for district employees

The Marietta City Schools Board of Education unanimously approved retention bonuses for district employees at its December meeting.
The bonuses are an effort by the district to “honor, support and retain” staff, Superintendent Grant Rivera said in a message to staff.
The bonuses are $750 for eligible full-time employees and instructional providers, and $375 for eligible part-time employees.
The bonuses are paid for by the district’s contingency fund.
“Our board and district leadership care deeply about each of you and will continue to prioritize staff compensation,” Rivera stated.
Marietta City Schools employees received an average raise of 7.5% this year, which Rivera said was among the highest in the metro-Atlanta area. The district has about 1,400 employees.
