Making the Grade: Atlanta Metropolitan State College marks 50 years

“We are a commuter campus that serves mostly nontraditional students,” she said. “Because about 60% of our courses are online or part-time, we draw students from all over the state and beyond. We intentionally have provided different modality options so students can choose to be sometimes on campus or at a distance.”

The average age of those nontraditional students – those who head back to the classroom after taking a break – is 27. And they choose to return mainly for two reasons.

“They come back for the associate and bachelor’s degrees, and to be credentialed for the workplace,” said Thompson-Sellers. “Many come back to be retooled so they can progress through their careers.”

At the same time, Metropolitan provides activities and programs outside the classrooms. “We have lots of extracurricular programming, a study abroad program and a fall film festival in place to give students the whole college experience,” said Thompson-Sellers.

Business administration and information technology are among the popular courses of study. A new program in elementary special education, projected to launch next year, is expected to attract students. Cost (about $100 per credit hour without fees) and accessibility are also magnets, said Thompson-Sellers.

“Our per credit hour is cost effective,” she said. “And we have open access for students; GPA requirements aren’t as robust as at a university. We are committed to providing access to a diverse population, and we can prepare them to transfer to other institutions if they want.”

Celebrations of the Big 5-0 have been ongoing and included an address by USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue for the school’s Founders Day in September. A new logo and Phoenix mascot have been added, along with the tagline, “Blaze the Trail.” It’s a fitting direction for the next 50 years, said Thompson-Sellers, “because we are trailblazers here.”

Information about Atlanta Metropolitan State College is online at atlm.edu.

