Ludacris to receive honorary degree from Georgia State University

“He has gone on to become a cultural and philanthropic icon, representing Atlanta and giving back in many ways,” Blake’s statement said. “Our students in the Creative Media Industries Institute and law school have benefited from learning from his career and we’re excited to honor him as a member of the Panther family.”

Georgia State officials wrote to the board that Bridges was a deserving recipient because of his entertainment career as a multiplatinum selling artist and his roles in box office hits such as the “Fast & Furious” action movie series.

Bridges also started a philanthropic foundation that has donated to disaster relief in Georgia and other locations and youth-focused programs in the Atlanta area.

The board also approved Georgia Tech’s request to give an honorary degree to Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta president and chief executive officer Raphael Bostic.