Kennesaw State fans cheer on Owls from afar in March Madness debut

Kennesaw State junior Christian Smith marveled at how far the team has come, calling the journey “an emotional rollercoaster.”

“I actually watched most of these guys when they came to the school, and it’s really fun to see them grow and develop through the years,” Smith said.

Campus has been buzzing since the Owls secured a spot in the tournament. The bookstore stocked about 800 commemorative T-shirts. Sales were already brisk before Friday, and officials expected to sell out.

At Miller’s Ale House, a sports bar near the Kennesaw campus, dozens of alumni and fans sported the school’s colors of black and gold as they gathered to watch the game on big-screen TVs.

Balloons and pompoms decorated the space. The alumni office handed out rally towels and buttons for graduates of Kennesaw State and Southern Polytechnic State University, a nod to the two schools’ merger in 2015.

Cheers erupted around the restaurant as TV commentators discussed the team’s successful season.

Paulyna Rivera brought her three children Olivia (11) Lucas (9) and Stella (6) to root on the team. Rivera, a “double Owl” who earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degree from Kennesaw State, said her children had the day off school. The family couldn’t miss the chance to watch the game with other fans.

“We are just glad they made it this far, and fingers crossed they make it further,” she said.

The university sponsored a fan bus to take 50 students to the game. A spokeswoman said the seats filled quickly, and many more students and alumni made the nearly six hour drive on their own. About 150 people had signed up by Thursday morning to attend a pregame alumni tailgate party in Greensboro.

Among those who made the trip to Greensboro: The banana bunch.

Three of the five of students who dress in banana costumes for Kennesaw State games got free tickets — courtesy of athletic director Milton Overton.

Freshman Collin Sheppard met Overton in a parking garage after the victory over Liberty University in the ASUN Conference title game that earned the Owls a tournament berth. The two exchanged phone numbers and the athletic director made good on his promise for tickets for the bananas. Fellow bananas Matthew Bailey and Cole Ballew also traveled to Greensboro.

“I definitely think (it gives me a sense of community),” said Sheppard, as he waited in the stands for tip off. “I go to pretty much all the men’s and women’s games. I’m going to start going to baseball after the tournament. I don’t want to mess with the mojo.”

In the leadup to the game, coach Amir Abdur-Rahim, a Marietta native, said seeing fans drive hundreds of miles to cheer on the team “means the world to me.” He said the student support is a sign that his players carry themselves well on campus and in the community.

“That’s not just because it’s March Madness. It’s not just because we’ve won,” he said. “It’s because these guys are a part of the student body.”

Sports editor Chris Vivlamore contributed to this article.

