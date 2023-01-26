Kemp’s investment in education doesn’t go far enough, critics say

Jones and others in Democratic leadership want that funding formula expanded even more, so school districts can hire more support staff.

They also called for an expansion of state spending on preschool. Currently, Georgia subsidizes a limited number of pre-kindergarten seats. Kids usually start pre-K at age 4, but Rep. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, the House minority whip, said state support should be extended to children as young as 3.

“Not only will investment in early childhood development and education better prepare the next generation for the future, it will help us end the school-to-prison pipeline at its root and build safer communities for generations to come,” Park said.

Democrats are in the minority of both chambers of the Georgia Legislature, making it less likely many of their proposals will be successful.

Lisa Morgan, president of the Georgia Association of Educators, said she is grateful Kemp is offering teachers raises, but said she was disappointed that he didn’t include the non-teaching staff they rely on. Bus drivers, cafeteria workers and many other school employees aren’t included in Kemp’s proposed raise.