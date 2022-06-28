ajc logo
Judge drops prison time for former Atlanta principal convicted in cheating case

Dana Evans, a former Atlanta Public Schools principal convicted in the district's test-cheating scandal, will not have to serve prison time after a judge agreed to reduce her sentence to probation. AJC FILE PHOTO.

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

A former principal convicted in the Atlanta Public Schools’ cheating scandal will be spared from prison after a Fulton County judge agreed Tuesday to lighten the sentence he imposed seven years ago.

Dana Evans, the former principal of Dobbs Elementary School, was sentenced to one year in prison and four years of probation in 2015 after a jury found her and 10 other former Atlanta educators guilty of racketeering.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jerry Baxter on Tuesday agreed to drop the prison time, revising his sentence to five years of probation.

The prior sentence had been on hold during an unsuccessful appeal to get her conviction overturned.

“I think she has taken responsibility as opposed to just a whole lot of people that have not,” Baxter said.

He also reduced the 1,000 hours of community service she had been ordered to serve to 500 hours. He gave her credit for the time she’s spent since the trial working for and volunteering for a nonprofit organization that serves refugees and needy families as well as a marriage ministry.

When she completes the remaining 500 hours, Baxter said the remainder of her sentence will be suspended.

ExploreAltered test scores years ago altered lives, stained Atlanta schools

Evans said she’s remorseful for her inactions during her years leading Dobbs. She told the judge she didn’t believe cheating was taking place at her school. She now describes that as “naive negligence and a failure on my part.”

“I take full responsibility for the events that bring us here today,” she said. “Although I didn’t cheat, I didn’t stop cheating from happening, which was my job as a principal, and for that I am sorry.”

Kevin Armstrong, an attorney with Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, opposed the lighter sentence. He said Evans didn’t just fail to reveal cheating, she took actions to help conceal it.

“There has never to this day been any acceptance for responsibility that was anything beyond acceptance in name only,” he said.

He said numerous people reporting cheating to Evans, including a student.

“Every scrap of objective evidence indicates that she was aware of it,” Armstrong said.

The district-wide cheating scandal dates back more than a decade. Educators corrected students’ answers on tests and received bonuses and raises based on bogus results.

Armstrong said those children are the victims in the case. He said students were denied educational opportunities that they were entitled to.

ExploreFormer Atlanta principal convicted in cheating case asks to avoid prison

Evans was among defendants who, years ago, declined an offer for a lighter sentence if they publicly admitted guilt. At the time, she said she couldn’t take responsibility for something she didn’t do.

In addition to the racketeering conviction, Evans also was found guilty of one count of false statements and writings.

Two former APS educators convicted in the cheating case have already served prison time. Tamara Cotman and Angela Williamson reported to prison in 2018. Both have since been released.

Six other defendants are still waging appeals, while two convicted educators took the deal back in 2015 and avoided prison time.

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
