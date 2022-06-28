Judge drops prison time for former Atlanta principal convicted in cheating case

“I think she has taken responsibility as opposed to just a whole lot of people that have not,” Baxter said.

He also reduced the 1,000 hours of community service she had been ordered to serve to 500 hours. He gave her credit for the time she’s spent since the trial working for and volunteering for a nonprofit organization that serves refugees and needy families as well as a marriage ministry.

When she completes the remaining 500 hours, Baxter said the remainder of her sentence will be suspended.

Evans said she’s remorseful for her inactions during her years leading Dobbs. She told the judge she didn’t believe cheating was taking place at her school. She now describes that as “naive negligence and a failure on my part.”

“I take full responsibility for the events that bring us here today,” she said. “Although I didn’t cheat, I didn’t stop cheating from happening, which was my job as a principal, and for that I am sorry.”

Kevin Armstrong, an attorney with Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, opposed the lighter sentence. He said Evans didn’t just fail to reveal cheating, she took actions to help conceal it.

“There has never to this day been any acceptance for responsibility that was anything beyond acceptance in name only,” he said.

He said numerous people reporting cheating to Evans, including a student.

“Every scrap of objective evidence indicates that she was aware of it,” Armstrong said.

The district-wide cheating scandal dates back more than a decade. Educators corrected students’ answers on tests and received bonuses and raises based on bogus results.

Armstrong said those children are the victims in the case. He said students were denied educational opportunities that they were entitled to.

Evans was among defendants who, years ago, declined an offer for a lighter sentence if they publicly admitted guilt. At the time, she said she couldn’t take responsibility for something she didn’t do.

In addition to the racketeering conviction, Evans also was found guilty of one count of false statements and writings.

Two former APS educators convicted in the cheating case have already served prison time. Tamara Cotman and Angela Williamson reported to prison in 2018. Both have since been released.

Six other defendants are still waging appeals, while two convicted educators took the deal back in 2015 and avoided prison time.