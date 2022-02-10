Former Atlanta principal convicted in cheating case asks to avoid prison

Explore A timeline of how the Atlanta school cheating scandal unfolded

A hearing is scheduled for Monday, Rubin said.

A spokesman for the Fulton County district attorney did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

About a decade ago, an investigation uncovered widespread cheating in Atlanta schools by teachers and administrators who changed students’ answers on standardized tests. Evans, who had been principal of Dobbs Elementary School, knew or should have known about the cheating, investigators said.

During the trial, three former Dobbs teachers testified they told Evans that they suspected cheating, but said she did not investigate.

In his motion asking for a modified sentence that eliminates prison time, Rubin cites Evans’ “extraordinary rehabilitative efforts” since her conviction in the high-profile case.

”Since April 2015, Dr. Evans has brought to bear all of her incredible emotional and intellectual skills to help underprivileged children and families,” he wrote.

That includes work as a counselor; she obtained her state counseling license several years ago. She currently works as a clinical director at a community-based mental health program that serves primarily low-income families.

A prison sentence “is unduly harsh” and “would undoubtedly hurt the community most affected by the cheating scandal, by depriving it of a true warrior for these families,” Rubin wrote.

Evans could become the third educator convicted in the case to spend time in prison.

Tamara Cotman and Angela Williamson reported to prison in 2018 after losing their appeals. They have both since been released.

Two other educators were given lighter sentences because they admitted guilt after the verdict. Instead of prison, they received curfew restrictions or weekend jail time.

At the time, Evans declined a similar offer from prosecutors to avoid prison, saying she couldn’t “take criminal responsibility for the actions of other people.”

Six other defendants are still appealing their convictions.

More than 400 people have signed an online petition asking the judge to drop the prison time, saying that “sending teachers to prison for cheating is immoral.”

Rubin said he and Evans are not affiliated with that campaign.

Reporter Bill Rankin contributed to this article.