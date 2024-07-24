Interim president named for University of West Georgia

A high-ranking administrator for the University System of Georgia will step into an interim position leading one of the system’s schools, the University of West Georgia.

Ashwani Monga, hired in 2022 as the University System’s chief academic officer and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, will serve as West Georgia’s interim president starting Aug. 19. The appointment was announced Tuesday.

The presidential vacancy was created by Brendan Kelly’s decision to leave for a job as president of the Arkansas State University System. Kelly has served as West Georgia’s president for just over four years. He announced his resignation in June, and he’ll leave at the end of August.