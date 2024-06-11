Education

University of West Georgia president to leave for Arkansas job

University of West Georgia President Brendan Kelly. PHOTO CONTRIBUTED.

University of West Georgia President Brendan Kelly. PHOTO CONTRIBUTED.
By
16 minutes ago

University of West Georgia President Brendan Kelly is leaving his post after just over four years, the school announced Tuesday.

Kelly is taking a job as president of the Arkansas State University System, overseeing seven schools including Arkansas State University. That system enrolls nearly 35,000 students.

The University of West Georgia did not announce his exact departure date, saying Kelly’s leadership “will end in the coming months.” An interim leader has yet to be named.

Kelly is expected to start in Arkansas by Oct. 1, and the university system there has said officials are working to ink a five-year contact with him, according to a news release. The annual salary for his new job will be $450,000. His total compensation at West Georgia for the fiscal year that begins July 1 was slated to be $376,924.

Kelly started at West Georgia, which enrolls just over 12,700 students, in March 2020, during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have spent our time at this institution trying to plant seeds, knowing that others would enjoy the shade of the mature trees,” Kelly said in a statement.

He added: “UWG is a special place, and there is no doubt in our minds that the institution will continue to create magic in people’s lives and careers for many, many years to come.”

In fall 2020, just months of Kelly’s arrival at West Georgia, the faculty passed a vote of no-confidence in the new president. The nonbinding resolution came after some faculty criticized a lack of transparency about the budget and were upset over the reorganization of some departments.

After that vote, Kelly pledged to find ways to “make it work.”

During his time at West Georgia, the school won approval to move its athletic teams from the NCAA Division II to Division I. The university has touted its efforts to retain students and establish the College of Mathematics, Computing, and Sciences and the College of Humanities, Arts, and Social Sciences, both of which start up July 1.

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

As the higher education reporter, Vanessa McCray writes about Georgia's colleges and universities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC Staff

BREAKING
4 shot at Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta26m ago

Illegal firing in South Fulton, lawsuit claims
1h ago

Credit: AP

AJC VISITS BORDER
Uncertainty grips U.S.-Mexico border in early days of Biden executive order

Credit: AP

President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is convicted of all 3 felonies in federal gun...
48m ago

Credit: AP

President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is convicted of all 3 felonies in federal gun...
48m ago

Credit: Tyson Horne

COMPLETE COVERAGE: 50 Years of Atlanta Hip-Hop
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Fernbank Science Center slated for planetarium upgrades, new exhibits
DeKalb school board votes to change ‘unacceptable’ high school mascot name
AJC ON CAMPUS
Augusta presidential pick, Emory to review protest response
Featured

Credit: AJC file photo

Georgia Tech, ACC officials react to death of Homer Rice, longtime athletic director
With Cross Keys change, 13 high schools have Indians as mascot
Georgia Bulldogs contemplate life without Charlie Condon