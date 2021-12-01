Incumbent, APS parent win two Atlanta school board runoff races

Voters on Tuesday reelected a sixth incumbent to the Atlanta Board of Education.
Aretta Baldon, 48, narrowly defeated challenger Keisha Carey, 50, in a race for the District 2 seat, which represents central Atlanta.
With all precincts reporting late Tuesday, Baldon had 50.59% of the vote, according to unofficial Fulton County results.
Six of the board’s nine members ran for reelection this year. Baldon’s win means voters retained all six incumbents. The other five successfully defended their seats earlier this month.
Tamara Jones, an Atlanta Public Schools’ parent who pledged to improve how the district connects with families, won Tuesday’s other school board runoff race.
Jones, 53, works in architecture and urban planning and is the mother of an Atlanta middle school student. She faced Kanesha Venning, 41, in a race for the At-large Seat 7.
Jones received about two thirds of the vote in Fulton and DeKalb counties.
The seat is currently held by incumbent Kandis Wood Jackson, who did not run for reelection.
