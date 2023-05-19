BreakingNews
Homeowners band together to thank Gwinnett school bus drivers

Credit: Courtesy of Gwinnett County Public Schools

Credit: Courtesy of Gwinnett County Public Schools

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago
They hope to honor the drivers annually

Parents accompanying their children to the bus stop each day may greet the bus drivers with a smile, a wave and a thank you.

The Peachtree Station Homeowners Association in Peachtree Corners decided to up the ante for the 35 bus drivers responsible for safely transporting the neighborhood’s children to and from school each day.

The HOA invited them to take a longer stop in their community Thursday — without the kids — for a free lunch from Knuckie’s Sandwiches to show their gratefulness.

“We thought it was a wonderful way to end the school year and celebrate the bus drivers who may not get much appreciation throughout the year and don’t always get a lot of gratitude for their hard work,” Elizabeth Kay Pinder, president of the HOA, said in a district news release.

Bus drivers typically get paid less than other school employees. Yet, all agree, their work is important is often overlooked.

“This job requires very early hours that often run into very long days,” District Bus Manager Donald Trout said. “The responsibilities are very serious, and we do our job each school day with excellence. It was so heartwarming to have a community come together and offer to host a luncheon for us.”

The bus drivers transport students to Norcross High School, Paul Duke STEM High School, Pinckneyville Middle School, Summerour Middle School, Peachtree Elementary School, Simpson Elementary School and Stripling Elementary School.

Pinder hopes to make the event an annual show of appreciation.

About the Author

Follow Josh Reyes on twitter

Josh Reyes covers Gwinnett County Public Schools for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native of Virginia, he wrote about local government and public safety at the Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot. He graduated from Christopher Newport University with a B.A. in English.

