Historic Morris Brown building vandalized

The damage to the building on the campus of the historically Black college involved the removal of one of the four-sided clock’s faces and happened sometime during the past couple of weeks, a spokeswoman said.

Fountain Hall, built in 1882, became a National Historic Landmark in 1975. The building once housed the office of author and scholar W.E.B. Du Bois, a chapel art studio and gallery. Since it fell into disuse in 2003, the building has undergone weather damage and been repeatedly vandalized. It was listed as one of the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation’s Places in Peril in 2010 and 2020.