Gwinnett to host program for parents of students with special needs

Gwinnett County Public Schools is hosting a virtual program this month for parents and caregivers of students with special needs.
The Jan. 18 program is called “Reducing Parent and Caregiver Fatigue.” The 90-minute session will be offered at noon and again at 6 p.m.
Gwinnett County Parent Mentors will help lead the program. The mentors are parents of children with special needs and work within the district’s special education department. Spanish interpretation services are available.
To learn more about the program, visit the Gwinnett County Parent Mentors website or contact parent mentor Dawn Albanese at 678-301-7212 or dawn.albanese@gcpsk12.org.
