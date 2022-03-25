ajc logo
X

Gwinnett technology students create camera mount for police helmets

Cody Belcher, an investigator for the Lilburn Police Department, and Sarah Andrews, a senior at Maxwell High School of Technology, talk about the camera mount that Andrews designed for a team of local police officers Thursday, March 17, 2022. (Steve Schaefer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

caption arrowCaption
Cody Belcher, an investigator for the Lilburn Police Department, and Sarah Andrews, a senior at Maxwell High School of Technology, talk about the camera mount that Andrews designed for a team of local police officers Thursday, March 17, 2022. (Steve Schaefer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

Sarah Andrews had little design experience when she started taking a manufacturing class at Gwinnett County’s Maxwell High School of Technology last fall.

By the next semester, local police officers were using a body camera mount she helped create.

The equipment sits atop the tactical helmets that officers in a joint special response team wear. The team consists of police from the Duluth, Lilburn and Suwanee departments who are called in to serve high-risk warrants and for other situations.

Officers recently visited Maxwell to commend Andrews and others who worked on the project. They also showed footage captured by cameras held in place by the mounts the students created.

“I was proud to work with my community to solve a real-world problem,” Andrews said, adding that she’s thought of getting a patent on the design. “It’s exciting that our work paid off.”

caption arrowCaption
Senior Sarah Andrews holds a police helmet with her camera mount attached at Maxwell High School of Technology Thursday, March 17, 2022. (Steve Schaefer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Senior Sarah Andrews holds a police helmet with her camera mount attached at Maxwell High School of Technology Thursday, March 17, 2022. (Steve Schaefer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

caption arrowCaption
Senior Sarah Andrews holds a police helmet with her camera mount attached at Maxwell High School of Technology Thursday, March 17, 2022. (Steve Schaefer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

The tactical helmets contain all sorts of gear — radio equipment, a flashlight and a camera about the size and shape of a pill bottle. In the fall, the team received hearing protection that attached to the sides of the helmet. But that didn’t leave enough space to mount the camera.

Cody Belcher, an investigator with the Lilburn Police Department, turned to Facebook to see if anyone had ideas for putting the camera on the top of the helmet.

That led him back to Maxwell, where he once took auto shop classes.

Belcher connected with Brandon Myers, a manufacturing instructor at the school. Once Belcher visited Maxwell’s workshop and spoke with Myers’ students, he was certain he found the right people for the job.

Plus, the equipment in the workshop far exceeded expectation. “They didn’t have all of this when I was here,” Belcher said, looking around at the 3D printers and machinery around the room.

Andrews and one of her classmates met with Belcher throughout last semester, 3D printing nearly 20 prototypes until they got to the version that officers use today.

The camera is essential to police transparency and accountability, Belcher said. The cameras record police actions so investigators can see if officers acted appropriately and followed procedure. The cameras also can help with confirming or disproving accusations of mistreatment, Belcher said.

Myers’ class is project based, and students design and create items that different community groups have requested. The chance to work with police officers was special, he said.

The students are “applying what they learned to a project with real stakes. That’s huge,” Myers said.

caption arrowCaption
Senior Sarah Andrews talks about the 3D printer she used to make the helmet camera mount she designed for a team of police officers in Duluth, Lilburn and Suwanee at Maxwell High School of Technology Thursday, March 17, 2022. (Steve Schaefer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Senior Sarah Andrews talks about the 3D printer she used to make the helmet camera mount she designed for a team of police officers in Duluth, Lilburn and Suwanee at Maxwell High School of Technology Thursday, March 17, 2022. (Steve Schaefer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

caption arrowCaption
Senior Sarah Andrews talks about the 3D printer she used to make the helmet camera mount she designed for a team of police officers in Duluth, Lilburn and Suwanee at Maxwell High School of Technology Thursday, March 17, 2022. (Steve Schaefer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Students at any Gwinnett high school can apply to attend Maxwell, where they spend part of the day to take specialized technology classes. Myers’ goal is for students to learn various aspects of manufacturing, discover what they enjoy and gain skills that help them gain employment after high school.

Andrews said the class has confirmed that she’s “a designer at heart,” but she’s glad she learned the manufacturing process.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County Public Schools

Andrews plans to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering and a career in aerospace. While some of her peers with similar interests chose to take additional Advanced Placement classes, she feels Maxwell has given her a leg up.

Designing a project in a computer program is one thing — making the design a reality is another.

“We really are doing it here,” she said.

About the Author

Follow Josh Reyes on twitter

Josh Reyes covers Gwinnett County Public Schools for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native of Virginia, he wrote about local government and public safety at the Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot. He graduated from Christopher Newport University with a B.A. in English.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Gwinnett County school board to begin budget process
3h ago
Clayton County schools to receive funds for career readiness programs
Georgia’s top school accreditation agency to change after Cobb review
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top