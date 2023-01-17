Gwinnett STEM efforts introduce students to careers, employable skills

While middle schoolers are years away from picking a college major, Simmons said early exposure is important to shepherding them toward STEM fields that are often in high demand with well-paid jobs. Schools bring in representatives from businesses and higher education to let students know of opportunities. District staff said they consult hospital systems and other major employers about their future needs. More Gwinnett schools are attempting to expose students at earlier ages to these worlds.

“The jobs are going to be there, and we hope these kids can see themselves in these jobs,” Simmons said.

Thirteen Gwinnett schools are STEM-certified or have STEM-certified programs through the Georgia Department of Education. The state describes schools and programs under its STEM initiatives as having “an integrated curriculum that is driven by exploratory project-based learning.”

The STEM curriculum isn’t just about experience in science, technology, engineering and math, Simmons said. By researching a disease, identifying problems, developing solutions together and articulating their work, students are practicing skills that would benefit them in any type of job interview or workplace.

Simmons said that’s a higher level of thinking than what students have been asked to do in the past.

“It used to be about knowledge, but now you can Google anything in the world,” Jessica Holden, district director of science for grades 6-12, said. “But now this is really about applying that knowledge and seeing kids take what they know about diseases and body systems, do some math and budgeting in finding solutions.”