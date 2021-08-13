Gwinnett schools top 600 new COVID cases in first week of classes

Masks are required in Gwinnett schools.

Health officials say Georgia is experiencing an uptick in coronavirus cases due to low vaccination rates and the highly contagious delta variant. Children under 12 are not eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.

The spike in cases this week prompted Fulton County Schools to extend its mask mandate to all buildings. Previously, students were required to wear masks except for 15 schools in Johns Creek.

Four schools in Clayton County have gone fully virtual since the year began last week due to rising case counts. All fifth-grade classes at East Side Elementary School in Cobb County switched to virtual classes through next week due to a spike there.

Elsewhere in the state, school districts in four Georgia counties temporarily switched to virtual learning due to outbreaks: Macon, Glascock, Talbot and Taliaferro.