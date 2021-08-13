Gwinnett schools top 600 new COVID cases in first week of classes

More than 600 in-person students and staffers tested positive for COVID-19 in the first week of the academic year in Gwinnett County Public Schools.
Of the 607 new cases, 539 were students and 68 were staff, according to the school system’s daily reports.
As of Thursday, there were 483 active cases of COVID-19 among students and school-based staff and 20 among employees who work in district offices.
The Gwinnett district began a staggered return to school Aug. 4, with all in-person students back in buildings by Monday. About 97% of the 180,000 students in the Gwinnett district are learning in person.
As of Thursday, Archer High School documented 17 active cases. Shiloh High reported 16, Collins Hill High had 13, while Brookwood High, Camp Creek Elementary, Dacula High, Duluth High and McConnell Middle each reported 11.
Masks are required in Gwinnett schools.
Health officials say Georgia is experiencing an uptick in coronavirus cases due to low vaccination rates and the highly contagious delta variant. Children under 12 are not eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
The spike in cases this week prompted Fulton County Schools to extend its mask mandate to all buildings. Previously, students were required to wear masks except for 15 schools in Johns Creek.
Four schools in Clayton County have gone fully virtual since the year began last week due to rising case counts. All fifth-grade classes at East Side Elementary School in Cobb County switched to virtual classes through next week due to a spike there.
Elsewhere in the state, school districts in four Georgia counties temporarily switched to virtual learning due to outbreaks: Macon, Glascock, Talbot and Taliaferro.