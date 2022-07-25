Gwinnett schools adding visitor screening system, new tip line

Safety measures have been discussed at the state level and at many metro Atlanta school districts in the two months since the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Gov. Brian Kemp allocated millions of dollars after a three-day school safety conference. DeKalb County schools wants to hire 22 new officers and 30 unarmed security personnel. Clayton County schools will be equipped with metal detectors, and students must use clear backpacks.

In a school, Lockard said, police rely on parents, staff and students to look out for and report safety issues, so the district is launching a new tip line.

“Quite frankly, if a student is going to act out in a violent manner, there’s a good chance someone else knows about it,” he said.

The district is also implementing a system at all schools that standardizes the sign-in process and screens visitors to see if they’re on the National Sex Offender Registry.

More schools are being equipped with security vestibules at their main entrances, which add a layer of protection. After being remotely allowed through one set of doors, the front office can check identification and screen a visitor before letting them into the building.

Lockard said 15 schools have them and 19 schools are being retro-fitted for them.

Gwinnett’s school police tip line

People may text tips about banned items or substances, violence or threats of violence to 770-822-6513. Tipsters can remain anonymous.