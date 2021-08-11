Gwinnett school district to increase visitor screening

Office staff will request the visitor’s driver’s license or other state-issued identification and compare the information to the national database. If a match is found, staff will alert school administrators, according to the newsletter. Visitors who are cleared will receive badges with their dates and purpose of visit.

Explore Douglas County enhances school security with visitor registration system

Staffers will scan the driver’s license or identification or manually enter it into the system. If the visitor does not have an identification issued by the U.S. government, staffers can use any form of identification and manually enter the visitor’s name into the system, which will check the name and date of birth against the national database.