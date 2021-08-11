ajc logo
X

Gwinnett school district to increase visitor screening

Gwinnett County Public Schools headquarters. AJC file photo
Caption
Gwinnett County Public Schools headquarters. AJC file photo

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Gwinnett County Public Schools will begin using a new tool to screen adult visitors to schools against the national sex offender registry.

The system will go online in high schools Monday and in elementary schools next month, according to an article in the school district’s newsletter, Communiqué.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County Public Schools

Visitors to schools must ring the bell outside the main entrance and, once buzzed in, proceed directly to the front desk in the lobby.

Office staff will request the visitor’s driver’s license or other state-issued identification and compare the information to the national database. If a match is found, staff will alert school administrators, according to the newsletter. Visitors who are cleared will receive badges with their dates and purpose of visit.

ExploreDouglas County enhances school security with visitor registration system

Staffers will scan the driver’s license or identification or manually enter it into the system. If the visitor does not have an identification issued by the U.S. government, staffers can use any form of identification and manually enter the visitor’s name into the system, which will check the name and date of birth against the national database.

A visitor’s badge is not necessary for those who are simply dropping something off in the office or picking up paperwork, the newsletter said.

As another measure of improved safety, the Gwinnett district is also expanding surveillance cameras in high school stadiums, the newsletter said.

In Other News
1
DeKalb school board approves $2 billion budget
2
University System of Georgia awards record number of degrees
3
Fulton County opens 2 flagship STEM high schools costing $116 million
4
Students, faculty urge Georgia university system to mandate masks...
5
Henry County Schools adopts mask mandate as COVID-19 cases surge
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top