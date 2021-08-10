ajc logo
Gwinnett school district to host meet-and-greet with superintendent

Calvin Watts speaks to a visitor after being confirmed as the Gwinnett County school district's new superintendent by the board of education on July 30, 2021 at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center in Suwanee, Georgia, on July 30, 2021. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Calvin Watts speaks to a visitor after being confirmed as the Gwinnett County school district's new superintendent by the board of education on July 30, 2021 at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center in Suwanee, Georgia, on July 30, 2021. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Gwinnett County Public Schools will hold a meet-and-greet event with the district’s new superintendent, Calvin Watts, before the Aug. 19 school board meeting.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. in the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center, 437 Old Peachtree Road NW in Suwanee. It will be held in the lobby outside the room where the school board meeting begins at 7 p.m.

Masks are required in the building.

Watts began his term as superintendent on Aug. 1. He was formerly superintendent of Kent School District in suburban Seattle. Before that, he was an administrator for 13 years in Gwinnett schools.

He succeeds J. Alvin Wilbanks, after whom the Gwinnett school district headquarters is named. The school board in March voted to end Wilbanks’ contract early after 25 years as Gwinnett superintendent.

Watts visited 12 schools in his first week in Gwinnett to kick off his “Look, Listen and Learn Tour.”

“In the coming weeks, I will continue to visit locations throughout the county and in our schools to give me the chance to meet and learn from as many of you as possible,” Watts said on the school district’s Facebook page. “I can’t wait to hear your ideas regarding what is working in our schools, as well as areas of improvement.”

