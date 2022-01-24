Gwinnett hires record numbers of teachers but struggles with substitutes

Batiste provides the school board a monthly report on district staffing. According to past reports, hiring this school year is outpacing hiring in each of the past four years.

The district has hired 1,361 new teachers and 1,250 teachers who used to work in the district since school started in August. In total, about 12,500 teachers work in Gwinnett, the largest school district in Georgia.

While the district has had success hiring, there are still staffing gaps.

The district has 105 teaching vacancies, 21 more than last year.

There are also 145 paraprofessional vacancies. Paraprofessionals help with teaching, supervising and caring for special needs students.