Gwinnett County school district hires principals, assistant superintendent

The Gwinnett County Board of Education recently promoted Jordan Middle School Principal Melissa E. Walker to assistant superintendent for elementary schools in the district.
She will replace Donna Ledford, who retired.
Walker has also worked as principal of Benefield Elementary School, assistant principal of Richards Middle and a special education teacher at Crews Middle. She taught special education at Clayton County Public Schools and in California and Texas. She taught for three years at Department of Defense schools in Germany.
She has a doctorate in educational administration from Texas A&M University.
The school board also appointed three new elementary school principals.
Paula Thompson, an assistant principal at Harbins Elementary, will be the new principal of Arcado Elementary.
Aleshia Duckworth, an assistant principal at Sycamore Elementary, will be the new principal at Corley Elementary.
Tonya Burnley, the principal of Magill Elementary, will transfer to become principal of Head Elementary.
