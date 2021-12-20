Gwinnett school board pitches 2 redistricting options

To view the maps and provide feedback, visit gcpsk12.org/Page/31880. The feedback portal will remain open through Jan. 4.

Jorge Gomez, executive director of administration and policy for Gwinnett Schools, said the first map was designed to cause minimal change to existing boundaries. As a result, it would affect fewer people.

The second was drawn to make the districts more compact and keep school clusters together, Gomez said. Each district would have significantly different boundaries.

Gomez said both maps meet the requirements of the state and Gwinnett Schools believes both are “fair and balanced.”

The first map has little effect on the percentage of minority residents in each district, according to information provided by Gwinnett Schools. The second would cause larger demographic shifts, particularly in District 3, which would go from 58% minority to 69%, and District 2, which would go from 61% minority to 54%.

In October, the board decided it would work with the state’s Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Office to redraw its districts.

At its meeting Thursday, the board discussed the two maps and voted to share the proposals and gather input on the two maps. The board will provide the input to Gwinnett County’s state legislative representatives, who can choose one of the maps the school board developed or a map of their own to bring to the rest of the Legislature. Ultimately, the Georgia General Assembly will choose a map.