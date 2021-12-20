Gwinnett school board pitches 2 redistricting options

The Gwinnett County Board of Education developed two vastly different redistricting proposals with the help of state officials.
One would change the school board district for about 27,000 people. The other would change the district for more than 300,000 people, about a third of the residents of the fast-growing county. The school board is asking residents to say which they prefer to guide the state legislators who will ultimately determine the boundaries of Gwinnett’s five school board districts.
Board member Tarece Johnson, who represents District 5, said the feedback would show the legislators “the map of the people.” She added, “I hope that they support the map of the people.” Johnson said she would support the map most preferred by the Gwinnett community.
The 2020 census counted more than 957,000 people in Gwinnett County, a 19% increase from 2010. The updated count requires the redrawing of school board district boundaries so each has an equal number of constituents, plus or minus 1%. Under the existing boundaries, districts 1 and 2 are too large and districts 4 and 5 are too small.
The districts determine which school board election a resident votes in. It has no impact on which school students attend.
To view the maps and provide feedback, visit gcpsk12.org/Page/31880. The feedback portal will remain open through Jan. 4.
Jorge Gomez, executive director of administration and policy for Gwinnett Schools, said the first map was designed to cause minimal change to existing boundaries. As a result, it would affect fewer people.
The second was drawn to make the districts more compact and keep school clusters together, Gomez said. Each district would have significantly different boundaries.
Gomez said both maps meet the requirements of the state and Gwinnett Schools believes both are “fair and balanced.”
The first map has little effect on the percentage of minority residents in each district, according to information provided by Gwinnett Schools. The second would cause larger demographic shifts, particularly in District 3, which would go from 58% minority to 69%, and District 2, which would go from 61% minority to 54%.
In October, the board decided it would work with the state’s Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Office to redraw its districts.
At its meeting Thursday, the board discussed the two maps and voted to share the proposals and gather input on the two maps. The board will provide the input to Gwinnett County’s state legislative representatives, who can choose one of the maps the school board developed or a map of their own to bring to the rest of the Legislature. Ultimately, the Georgia General Assembly will choose a map.
