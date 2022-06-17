Gwinnett school board adopts $2.8 billion budget

The board voted in favor of the change Thursday, but it still must hold public hearings and a second vote for full adoption.

The budget provides raises through a salary step increase for nearly all teachers and 43% of other employees. Teachers also get a $2,000 cost-of-living raise. Other employees would receive a cost-of-living raise of at least 4%.

Gwinnett is also raising minimum salaries. The new minimum wage will be $13.50 per hour, according to Chief Financial Officer Joe Heffron. The lowest-earning employees in the district are paid $9 per hour. Heffron said the district wants to bump the minimum wage to $15 per hour within a year or two.

The budget calls for hiring 182 teachers to reduce class sizes, and the opening of Seckinger High School in Buford created about 200 new jobs.

For the first time ever, Gwinnett will provide general education pre-K classes at eight schools in the upcoming school year. Previously, pre-K programs at elementary schools were exclusively for special education students. The budget also funds a new literacy program that will be implemented in about half of elementary schools starting in August.