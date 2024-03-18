Gwinnett principal wins statewide award

Queen dedicated the award to his school’s community.

“People ask me all the time what makes Trickum Middle great, and I always say it is the people in the building, the kids in the building,” Queen said. “It is the community. There is no doubt that I am successful because of those folks. The success that Trickum Middle School is going to achieve is because of my staff here. They are the reason why our kids succeed.”

Queen has worked in Gwinnett schools for 26 years and spent the past eight as principal at Lilburn’s Trickum. He’s been a biology teacher at Parkview High School, a local school technology coordinator, assistant principal, curriculum and instruction director and associate principal.

Superintendent Calvin Watts, a former Trickum principal, called Queen a “leader of leaders,” and said, “Trickum Middle has a well-known reputation for academic success, and it takes a great leader to lead others who are doing this work well to achieve the desired academic results.”

The association honored Trickum in 2019 as one of its Breakout Middle Schools. The Breakout Schools Award identifies, recognizes, and showcases Georgia middle schools that are high-achieving or dramatically improving student achievement.

Gwinnett principals have received the secondary school Principal of the Year award three times since 2018. The other winners were former Meadowcreek High School Principal Tommy Welch in 2018 and retired Collins Hill High School Principal Kerensa Wing in 2019.