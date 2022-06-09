Gwinnett County Public Schools names new teacher of the year

Gwinnett County Public Schools named Jamie Garcia Caycho its district-wide teacher of the year.
Garcia Caycho, a first grade teacher at Arcado Elementary School, was initially named Gwinnett’s top elementary school teacher and the runner-up for district-wide teacher of the year at a ceremony in December.
Archer High School math teacher Lee Allen initially received the district-wide award. Allen recently resigned, citing concerns with student behavior since returning from virtual learning and a disconnect between administrators and teachers creating undue pressure in classrooms.
The district elevated Garcia Caycho to district-wide teacher of the year June 3.
Garcia Caycho immigrated to the United States from Mexico when she was a child, and that experience and background help her connect with many students and their families, according to a district news release.
“When children see examples of people that look, talk, or come from places just like them, that affirms that their own backgrounds are valuable and important,” said Garcia Caycho, who has taught for seven years.
She started an outreach group with parents and other school employees to help address achievement gaps between Hispanic students and their peers.
Gwinnett employs about 12,500 teachers and is the largest school district in Georgia. Garcia Caycho will represent Gwinnett in the state teacher of the year contest. The winner of that contest will be selected in the spring of 2023.
