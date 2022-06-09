Gwinnett County Public Schools names new teacher of the year

“When children see examples of people that look, talk, or come from places just like them, that affirms that their own backgrounds are valuable and important,” said Garcia Caycho, who has taught for seven years.

She started an outreach group with parents and other school employees to help address achievement gaps between Hispanic students and their peers.

Gwinnett employs about 12,500 teachers and is the largest school district in Georgia. Garcia Caycho will represent Gwinnett in the state teacher of the year contest. The winner of that contest will be selected in the spring of 2023.