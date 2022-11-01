Gwinnett County leaders to discuss solutions to violence

“This is an all-call and all-hands-on-deck community opportunity for us to pull together to empower and educate our students and community at large,” the event description states. “Helping our students to understand the importance of conflict resolution and helping our community to see that we are all a part of the solution is key.”

The event will be at 7 p.m. at New Mercies Christian Church, 4000 Five Forks Trickum Road in Lilburn. Attendees may submit questions in advance through an online form.