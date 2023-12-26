Graduation inspiration: The best custom caps worn by Georgia college students

Explore Georgia artists find niche in creating custom graduation caps

For years, students have pulled out paint pens and hot glue guns to create custom graduation caps that stand out from the sea of mortar boards on commencement day. But last spring, we took note of another — slightly more luxurious — option for grads who lack the skills or the time to decorate their own caps. Across Instagram and TikTok, artists are now offering customized graduation cap design and decoration services.

For a fee that can reach up to several hundred dollars, these professionals will create caps that reflect a student’s personal journey, passion, career path, loved one, favorite musical artist or pretty much anything else that inspires them and that they want displayed on top of their head.

Credit: Bria Bowen Credit: Bria Bowen

In this story from May, we introduced a couple of Georgia’s graduation cap artists and interviewed students about the special memories they wanted to capture.

For those students graduating this spring, be sure to check out the dozens of images in our graduation cap gallery for your own inspiration.