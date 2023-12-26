Graduation inspiration: The best custom caps worn by Georgia college students

Bria Bowen holds up the cap that she designed for her graduation from the University of Georgia in 2019 on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
Education
By
1 hour ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s education team is reflecting on some stories they reported in 2023. Here’s the first article in this series.

This time of year folks typically spend more time thinking about Santa hats than graduation caps, but thousands of Georgia college students earn their degrees each December.

And for those seniors who graduate in May, winter break is actually the perfect time to start thinking about how to make the day extra special with a personalized graduation cap.

ExploreGeorgia artists find niche in creating custom graduation caps
For years, students have pulled out paint pens and hot glue guns to create custom graduation caps that stand out from the sea of mortar boards on commencement day. But last spring, we took note of another — slightly more luxurious — option for grads who lack the skills or the time to decorate their own caps. Across Instagram and TikTok, artists are now offering customized graduation cap design and decoration services.

For a fee that can reach up to several hundred dollars, these professionals will create caps that reflect a student’s personal journey, passion, career path, loved one, favorite musical artist or pretty much anything else that inspires them and that they want displayed on top of their head.

In this story from May, we introduced a couple of Georgia’s graduation cap artists and interviewed students about the special memories they wanted to capture.

For those students graduating this spring, be sure to check out the dozens of images in our graduation cap gallery for your own inspiration.

About the Author

Vanessa McCray

As the higher education reporter, Vanessa McCray writes about Georgia's colleges and universities.

